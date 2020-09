FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask passes a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,075 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total tally to 180,646, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 111 new deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number to 7,616, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.