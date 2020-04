FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective masks walks during the imposition of large-scale social restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 399.