Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

FILE PHOTO: An officer wearing protective gear checks the temperature of an Indonesian migrant worker who arrived from Malaysia during quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before getting exercise at Soewondo air base in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, April 11, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world’s fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.