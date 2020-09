FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing a protective suit carries a disinfectant sprayer at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, which is prepared for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) isolation facility, as an outbreak of the disease continues in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,737 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the country’s total to 210,940, official data showed.

There were 88 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,544, the highest in Southeast Asia.