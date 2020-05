FILE PHOTO: A medical staff wears a protective suit after checking the homeless after authorities prepared the sports halls for homeless people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Monday 395 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 11,587, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 864, while 1,954 have recovered.

More than 86,000 people have been tested, he said.