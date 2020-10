FILE PHOTO: A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 4,497 new coronavirus infections and 79 new deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily fatality count since Sept. 27, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The new infections brought the total infections tally in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy to 333,449, the data showed, while the total deaths rose to 11,844.