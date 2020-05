People pray between plastic separation curtains to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia, May 18, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Tuesday 486 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,496, the country’s COVID-19 task force reported on its official website.

The task force also recorded 30 more deaths, taking the total to 1,221, while 4,467 people have recovered.