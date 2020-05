FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers take a swab sample from a vendor at a traditional market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia May 16, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Monday 496 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 18,010, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto

Yurianto also announced 43 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 1,191, while 4,324 people have recovered. More than 143,030 people have been tested, he said.