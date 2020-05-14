Indonesia reports 568 new coronavirus infections, 15 deaths

A medical staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) vaccinates a baby, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia May 13, 2020. Antara Foto/Fauzan/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 568 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 16,006, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, taking the total to 1,043, while 3,518 have recovered. More than 127,800 people have been tested, he added.

He also said more than 33,600 patients had suspected acute respiratory illnesses for which there was no clinical explanation other than the new coronavirus.