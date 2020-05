FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member waits to take a swab sample from a citizen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia May 20, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday 634 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 20,796, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto also reported 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 1,326, while more than 5,000 have recovered.