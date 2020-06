Women are pictured wearing a protective face mask and face shield as the Indonesian government eases restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s health ministry on Monday reported 847 new coronavirus infections and 32 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 32,033 and fatalities to 1,883.

The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 274,400 people for the virus, according to a document by its COVID-19 task force.

Some 10,904 patients have recovered, the ministry said.