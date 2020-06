FILE PHOTO: Medical staff wearing protective suits take a rest at an emergency room amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia, June 5, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 993 new cases, taking its total number to 30,514, a health ministry official said.

The official, Achmad Yurianto, reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in Indonesia to 1,801.