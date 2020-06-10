Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: People are pictured wearing protective face masks as the Indonesian government eases restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1,241 new infections, taking its total to 34,316.

There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 1,959, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

There are 12,129 patients who have recovered, he said. Data from Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force shows at least 287,470 people have been tested.