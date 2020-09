People wearing protective masks speak at the Gandaria City Mall as the capital returns to large-scale social restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 3,963 new cases on Wednesday, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

Indonesia has now reported 228,993 infections.

The data added 135 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total to 9,100, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.