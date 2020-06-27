Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 1,385 cases

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear walks through a traditional market as swab samples are collected from vendors to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Saturday reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.

Separately, local authorities said that nine people aboard a flight from Indonesia to Cambodia tested positive after reaching Cambodia. Of them, one was Indonesian and eight Cambodians.