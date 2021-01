Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record daily increase in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with 387 new fatalities, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

This brought the total number of deaths to 28,855.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 11,948 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,024,298.