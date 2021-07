Workers wearing protective masks load empty coffins for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims into an ambulance to be distributed to a hospital as the cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Monday a record 29,745 new coronavirus infections and 558 deaths, health ministry data showed.

The figures brought the country’s total number of cases to 2,313,829 and deaths to 61,140.