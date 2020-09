Relatives mourn during the funeral of their family member at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise of coronavirus infections with 4,634 new cases, bringing the total number to 262,022, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

It was the second day in a row posting a record increase, while the data added 128 deaths, bringing the total to 10,105.