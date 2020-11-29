Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wearing personal protective equipments (PPE) utilize a swab chamber as they collect swab samples from men to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported its record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.

This was the third record high in a week for the Southeast Asian country.

The data showed 169 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total fatalities to 16,815.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.