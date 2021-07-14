Indonesia reports record high of 54,517 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a factory to get them refilled amid a surge of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 54,517 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to just over 2.67 million cases, according to data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce.

The data also showed 991 new deaths, bringing the total number to 69,210. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.