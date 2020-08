FILE PHOTO: Children carry torches during a parade ahead of the Islamic New Year amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 2,266 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 147,211.

Data from the health ministry showed an additional 72 deaths, taking total fatalities to 6,418.