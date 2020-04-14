Indonesia trying to avert recession due to virus outbreak: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities are making efforts to prevent an economic recession due to the coronavirus outbreak, but their worst case scenario is for contraction in two consecutive quarters beginning this April-June, the country’s finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday her worst case scenario, assuming a prolonged outbreak, is for gross domestic product to shrink by as much as 2% in the second quarter, followed by another contraction in the third quarter.

“Two times of contraction and we will enter a recession. We strive for this not to happen,” she told an online news conference.

Indrawati previously said her baseline scenario is for 2020 GDP growth of 2.3%.