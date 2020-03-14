World News
March 14, 2020 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia transport minister has coronavirus - government official

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has been hospitalized in Jakarta after he contracted coronavirus, a senior government official told a news conference on Saturday.

Sumadi’s family had given approval for the announcement after the minister had been on “the front line and a very important part of containing the impact of COVID-19”, said Pratikno, who is state secretary in charge of administrative support for the office of president.

The condition of the minister, who had attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, was showing an improvement, said Albertus Budi Sulistya, the deputy head of Gatot Soebroto Hospital.

Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below