April 21, 2020 / 4:26 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban the mass exodus tradition, locally known as ‘mudik,’ at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.

“I have taken the decision that we will ban mudik,” Widodo told a cabinet meeting. “That is why the relevant preparation needs to be done.”

Widodo cited a transport ministry survey that said 24% of Indonesians were insisting on joining the exodus after Ramadan in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies

