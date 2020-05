FILE PHOTO: An empty restaurant is pictured with a tourist walking in the background, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals plunged 64.11% year-on-year in March to about 470,900, or fewer than half of January’s number, as the coronavirus pandemic discouraged travel, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Chinese tourist arrivals slid more than 97% on a yearly basis in March.