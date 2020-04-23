Indonesia to ban all domestic air, sea travel to early June: officials

A local wearing a face shield stands guard to check people entering his area, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel starting Friday, barring a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Transport Ministry officials said on Thursday.

The ban on air travel will be in place until June 1, Novie Riyanto Rahardjo, Transport Ministry’s director general of aviation said. The ban on travel by sea will be in place until June 8, sea trasportation director general Agus Purnomo said.

Cargo transportation is exempted from the ban, the officials said.

The government is banning Indonesia’s traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays.