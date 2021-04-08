Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Indonesia says arrival of 30 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program for Green Zone Tourism in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s health minister said on Thursday that the country would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.

The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.

Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the COVAX global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies

