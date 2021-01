Indonesia to announce Sinovac vaccine clinical trial results Monday

FILE PHOTO: An analyst of Global Halal Centre works inside a Spectro room at a laboratorium, where the Sinovac's vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was analyzed for Halal certification, in Bogor, Indonesia, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesian food and drug agency (BPOM) said it would announce the results from the clinical trials of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, later on Monday.

Indonesia is set to begin its vaccination campaign using CoronaVac on Wednesday but first requires emergency authorisation approval from BPOM. Indonesia has received 3 million doses of CoronaVac and is set to receive some 122.5 million more.