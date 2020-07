FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a civil servant to be tested for the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday reported 1,462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to 83,130, its Health Ministry said.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 rose by 84 on Friday to 3,957, ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.