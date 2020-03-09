Indonesia confirms 13 more people infected with coronavirus, total 19

Women wear protective masks at the Jatinegara market, after Indonesia confirmed new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Monday that the number of confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus had risen by 13, including 11 Indonesians and two foreigners, taking the total number of cases to 19 in the Southeast Asian country.

Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, told reporters the ages of the newly confirmed cases ranged from 16 to 59 and some had interaction with the country’s first two patients announced a week ago.