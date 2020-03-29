World News
March 29, 2020 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia confirms 130 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,285

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 130 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,285, a health ministry official said on Sunday.

Twelve more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 144, Achmad Yurianto, the official, said. Sixty-four people had recovered, he added.

Yurianto added that the country had tested more than 6,500 people across the country.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

