March 21, 2020

Indonesia confirms 81 new coronavirus cases, six more deaths

Indonesian Red Cross Society personnel walk in protective suits during an operation to spray disinfectant at the Kemayoran Athletes Village, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has confirmed 81 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 450 and deaths to 38, a health ministry official told reporters on Saturday.

This comes a day after the governor of Jakarta declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

