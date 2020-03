Officials wearing protective suits prepare to check Indonesians who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, before they are transported to Sebaru island for observation, at Kertajati International airport in Majalengka, West Java province, Indonesia, March 1, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday two Indonesians had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in the world’s fourth most populous country.

The two had been hospitalized, Widodo told reporters at the presidential palace in Jakarta. He did not specify where the patients were being treated.