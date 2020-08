Firefighters wearing protective suits spray disinfectant in the Indonesian Parliament amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,893 more novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total tally to 125,396 infections, the country’s COVID-19 taskforce website showed.

The number of death rose 65 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,723.