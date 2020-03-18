Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday asked his cabinet ministers to calculate the impact of falling global oil prices on domestic subsidized and non-subsidized fuel prices to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

He ordered his ministers to estimate how long oil prices would stay around $30 per barrel and what this would mean to Southeast Asia’s largest economy and to fuel prices.

The Indonesian government has pledged $8 billion of stimulus to encourage economic growth, including tax breaks for some workers in manufacturing, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economy.