World News
March 18, 2020 / 3:54 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday asked his cabinet ministers to calculate the impact of falling global oil prices on domestic subsidized and non-subsidized fuel prices to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

He ordered his ministers to estimate how long oil prices would stay around $30 per barrel and what this would mean to Southeast Asia’s largest economy and to fuel prices.

The Indonesian government has pledged $8 billion of stimulus to encourage economic growth, including tax breaks for some workers in manufacturing, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economy.

Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below