Indonesia president launches COVID-19 inoculation drive with Chinese vaccine

Officers carry COVID-19 vaccine amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Banda Aceh, Aceh Province, Indonesia, January 12, 2021. Ampelsa/Antara Foto via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, as the government launched an ambitious programme to inoculate 181.5 million people in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, was given an injection with the CoronaVac vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech in the presidential palace in Jakarta.