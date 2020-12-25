Indonesia records highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks line up for rapid antigen test at the Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, December 22, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Fauzan/via Reuters/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on Friday with 258 fatalities, taking the total to 20,847, data by the country’s health ministry showed.

The data showed coronavirus infections increased by 7,259, bringing the number of cases to 700,097.

Indonesia has the highest coronavirus caseload and death toll in Southeast Asia.