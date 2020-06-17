Indonesia reports 1,031 new coronavirus infections; Southeast Asia's highest case total

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk near a billboard sign reading "Don't forget to wear a mask" at a shopping mall on the first day after the government eased restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,031 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking the total to 41,431 and overtaking Singapore with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 45 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,276. Indonesia has the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.