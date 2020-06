FILE PHOTO: An Indonesian Red Cross personnel wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant inside a classroom of a school after the government eased restriction measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

(Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,113 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total number of cases to 49,009.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 38 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,573.

Indonesia’s coronavirus death toll is the highest in East Asia outside of China.