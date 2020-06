Workers spray disinfectant during preparations ahead of reopening of a zoo as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased in Solo, Central Java Province, Indonesia June 18, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/ via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,226 new coronavirus infections and on Saturday, taking its total number of cases to 45,029.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.