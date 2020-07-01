Indonesia reports 1,385 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths: ministry official
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters wearing protective suits spray disinfectant at the National Monument area to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia June 17, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/via REUTERS/File Photo
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday reported 1,385 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.
The country has reported 57,770 cases and 2,934 deaths to date.
