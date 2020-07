FILE PHOTO: Employees tidy up beds at a sports facility converted to an isolation room for COVID-19 victims amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gresik, East Java Province, Indonesia, July 20, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday 139 new deaths from the coronavirus, the country’s highest daily increase and bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,459, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The number of infections rose by 1,882 to bring the total number to 91,751 in Indonesia, which has the most confirmed cases in East Asia.