Men wearing protective masks fish on the waves breaker at Ancol beach as the government eased restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 1,492 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 98,778, data from the country’s Health Ministry website showed.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 67, bringing the total to 4,781, the data showed.