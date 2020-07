FILE PHOTO: Students are seen wearing protective face masks after Indonesian government reopened schools by implementing face-to-face learning process amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia July 13, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Fakhri Hermansyah/via Reuters.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday reported 1,655 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 89,869, according to official data released by the government.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 rose by 81 on Tuesday to reach a total of 4,320, the data showed, while 48,466 people have recovered from the virus.