FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing protective suit holds a placard with total positive cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) written on it, at a central bus spot in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded 1,679 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 113,134, official data on the health ministry website showed.

The data also showed there were 66 additional deaths, taking the overall number of fatalities to 5,302.