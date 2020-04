Volunteers wearing superhero costumes give out protective masks for workers to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a market in Solo, Central Java Province, Indonesia. April 19, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Monday 185 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 6,760, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said there had been eight new deaths attributed to the disease, taking the total number to 590, while 747 people had recovered. More than 49,700 tests had been performed, he said.