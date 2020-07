Mannequins wearing protective face masks and face shields are displayed at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Thursday 1,904 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total tally to 106,336 cases, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 83, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,058.