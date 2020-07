FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective masks and face shields queue for a public bus, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a central bus spot in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Friday 2,040 new coronavirus infections and 73 additional deaths, according to data published on the country’s COVID-19 task force website.

This brought Indonesia’s total number of confirmed infections to 108,376 and deaths to 5,131.