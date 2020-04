FILE PHOTO: Medical officers wearing protective gear take a blood sample from a visitor who's tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, April 18, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Sunday 275 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The data showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths to 743.