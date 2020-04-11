World News
Indonesia reports 330 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

An officer wearing protective gear checks the temperature of an Indonesian migrant worker who arrived from Malaysia during quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before getting exercise at Soewondo air base in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, April 11, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 330 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,842, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

It also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 327, Yurianto told a televised news conference.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

